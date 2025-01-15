Gen. Irabor: Neglecting military veterans dangerous for fight against insecurity

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, says neglecting wounded servicemen, disabled active-duty and retired military personnel is not good for the fight against security challenges ravaging the country.

The retired four-star general specifically said neglecting them could indirectly demoralise serving personnel, and it could as well make veterans go into depression for possible regrets of patriotic services rendered to the nation.

Irabor stated this at Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Abuja while delivering a lecture titled: “Armed Forces Celebration and National Development” during Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2025 Lecture and Art Exhibition.

Daily Trust reports that the lecture and art exhibition was organised by the Defence Headquarters as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 celebration.

Irabor bemoaned recent protest embarked upon by some retired military officers who had blocked Ministry of Finance headquarters to press home their demands on non-payment of their allowances and other entitlements.

In his closing remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, promised to ensure effective utilisation of the fund allocated to the military, pledging to work hard to ensure return of peace to all parts of the country.