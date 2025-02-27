Gen. Alkali’s murder: Cross-examination of ex-garrison commander to begin April 7

The High Court (2) in Jos, Plateau State, has rescheduled the cross-examination of retired Major-General U.I. Mohammed to April 7 in the ongoing murder trial of Major General Idris Alkali.

On the same date, the defendants are set to open their defence, following the prosecution’s earlier conclusion of its case.

The court had earlier scheduled the session for February 13, but proceedings were delayed due to the judge’s absence, as he was attending a National Conference for Judges in Abuja.

The case was then adjourned to Wednesday, Feb 26; however, General Mohammed was not present in court due to an unresolved arrangement regarding his appearance.

Speaking to Daily Trust about the absence, prosecution lawyer, Simon Mom, representing the Plateau State Attorney General, explained that General Mohammed sought confirmation that the court would sit, given the previous instance when he arrived but proceedings were cancelled due to the judge’s absence.

Meanwhile, Barrister J. B. Danboyi, representing the defendants, stated that they were prepared to continue cross-examining the general and to open their defence but found him absent.

He expressed optimism that both the cross-examination and the defendants’ defence would proceed as scheduled on April 7.

Major-General Idris Alkali, a former Chief of Administration at the Nigerian Army Headquarters, was declared missing weeks after retiring from service.

He was last heard from while travelling from Abuja to Bauchi via Plateau State, where he intended to visit his farm. He was driving a black Toyota Corolla with registration number MUN 670 AA.

At the time of Alkali’s disappearance in 2018, General Mohammed, then a Brigadier, was the Garrison Commander of the 3rd Division and led the search-and-rescue operation for the missing officer.