Gen Akilu mourns 3 eminent Kano citizens

An elder statesman and retired senior military officer, Brigadier-General Haliru Akilu (rtd) has expressed shock and grief over the demise of three notable citizens of Kano State within the first week of this year.

In separate condolence messages, General Akilu who is also the Kano Board of Trustee member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), expressed deep sympathy over the death of the NGO’s Legal Adviser in the state, Barrister Kabiru Muhtar and two others.

The General’s condolence messages were issued by Malam Bello Sani Galadanci, Publicity Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Kano State Chapter.

He recalled the enormous contributions the late legal officer had made in various spheres while in the service of Kano State, the banking sector and the nation.

Barrister Kabiru Muhtar had served as the Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Water Resources and Construction Agency (WRECA) and was appointed Commissioner for Agriculture under the Kabiru Gaya administration in 1992.

He served creditably in the banking sector and was a renowned public administrator.

In similar messages showing grief, General Akilu condoled the families of a legal luminary and professor of Law, Prof Awwal Yadudu, whose wife Hajiya Zainab passed on in a US hospital and was buried last Monday in Kano.

The third condolence went to the family of a renowned Islamic scholar, Goni Mallam Mustapha Arzai who died after a protracted illness.

The former Director of Military Intelligence prayed to Allah to grant mercy to the souls of the departed, and give their families the fortitude to bear their loss.