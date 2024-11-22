Geely stages Nigerian comeback with Coscharis Motors

Geely Auto International has announced Coscharis Motors as the official partner in Nigeria in its drive to return to the country’s automotive ecosystem.

Daily Trust reports that Coscharis Motors Assembly Plant would assemble the All New GX3 Pro and the New Coolray and will distribute the vehicles through their sales network across the country.

Consequently, Coscharis Motors becomes the exclusive franchise representative of Geely Global in Nigeria and sets to officially launch the latest Geely models into the Nigerian market very soon.

The announcement of Coscharis as the official partner of Geely came after the auto brand severed ties with another major auto player, Mikano Motors.

Head of Geely Auto International Middle East/Africa Business Unit, Scofield Wu, stated that Geely was careful in selecting its new representative in Nigeria.

He said, “We have carefully reselected our representative in Nigeria, because we are looking for a partner with strong pedigree in the automotive sector in Nigeria that can deliver our brand promise, this we got in Coscharis Motors.

“Coscharis Motors shares our belief that the Geely models are the perfect fits to mitigate customers’ budget constraint especially those who require automobiles that are durable, reliable, technologically driven and have best after sales offerings.

“This shared passion, along with their excellent reputation in the automotive industry, makes it the perfect partnership for Geely Auto International in Nigeria.”

Commenting on this partnership, the President / Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, said: “We are excited to celebrate the confidence that Geely Auto International has reposed on us to represent them in Nigeria. Geely Auto is in sync with Coscharis Motors towards ensuring our corporate brand promise to continue to create value for all our stakeholders.

This milestone marks another step in the evolution of the company towards remaining timeless in its relevance. We are committed to broadening our dealership’s scope to the public, and believe the Geely Auto brand provides a capable, refined and reliable vehicle option to our customers, especially in these economically challenging times.”

GX3 Pro

It is a hybrid between a crossover SUV and a large sedan. The GX3 Pro is a 5 Seater SUV and has a length of 4005 mm the width of 1760 mm, and a wheelbase of 2480 mm.

Coolray

The Coolray Crossover SUV’s design, according to Geely, is targeted at lovers of hi- technology with exceptional taste.

It not only comes with a distinct and striking aesthetic, it flaunts an athletic bodyline, chiseled LED daytime running lights (DRL) and a unique “Expanding cosmos” grille, simply put, it’s an outstanding beauty to behold.

On the inside, the sporty crossover is no doubt roomy, with ample head and leg room. Inside the car, there is an air of confidence and style, especially with its ergonomically designed sporty bucket seats and numerous other details, including an Enveloping cockpit; inspired by the technology filled cockpit of a jet engine, brushed aluminum interior trim, 10.25 HD touchscreen infotainment system, leather finishing on dashboard and the D-shape sporty multi- function, leather wrapped steering wheel.