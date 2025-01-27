gdss shehu abubakar crowned 2025 gombe principals’ cup champions

Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Shehu Abubakar has emerged as the 2025 champions of the Gombe State Inter-Secondary School Principals’ Cup.

The school’s football team secured the title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Savannah School, Gombe, in the final match held at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

The decisive goal came just seven minutes into the game, courtesy of Ademu Maigari, who led his team to glory and claimed the coveted trophy alongside a N200,000 cash prize.

Earlier in the day, the bronze medal match saw Government Science Technical College (GSTC) edge out Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Academy with a 4-3 victory on penalties.

Individual accolades included Savannah School’s Abdullahi Bello Aliu, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, while the IDP Academy received the award for Best Behaved Team.

In addition, Abdullahi Adamu of GSTC Gombe and Favour Jacob of GDSS Bolari emerged as the Best Male and Female athletes of the competition, respectively.

The 2025 Gombe Principals’ Cup, the first of its kind in the North-East region, was organized by Green White Green (GWG) under the leadership of Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe as part of activities at the just concluded Gombe Inter Secondary Schools Athletics Championship.

In athletics, Government Girls Mega College, Doma, emerged as the overall champions with an impressive haul of 9 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

GVTC Kamara claimed second place with 8 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals, while GDSS Bolari secured third place with 6 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

The five-day competition came to a climax over the weekend in Gombe.