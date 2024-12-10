GBV: We’re taming perpetrators with local justice system –Lagos Monarch

The Obateru of Egbin Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Adeoriyomi Akeem Oyebo, says the kingdom has been deploying a local justice system to tame the menace of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

He spoke when the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), with the support of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) visited his palace recently as part of the sensitisation drive of the16 days of activism.

The monarch said the programme was aimed at campaigning against domestic and sexual violence. He noted that these issues are prevalent worldwide, adding that the government is working to combat them through education and awareness. He highlighted that his kingdom has "a justice system in place to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions."

The traditional ruler stressed that the programme was an opportunity for his people to learn how to live respectfully and avoid committing acts of domestic and sexual violence. He encouraged his people to share the knowledge gained from the programme with their children and others absent, emphasising the importance of spreading awareness and promoting positive change within the community.

Damilare Adewusi, Head of the Community Engagement Department at the agency, emphasized that domestic violence is primarily a display of power, highlighting various forms of abuse, including Physical, emotional, and verbal abuse, as well as child neglect.

According to Adewusi, it is essential to recognise that sexual violence is not a family matter and should never be condoned. He urged mandated reporters to report cases of abuse they witness.

Adewusi informed the audience about the agency’s toll-free line, encouraging them to call at any time to report incidents or seek assistance. He also advised callers to maintain their anonymity when reporting abuse to ensure their safety.

He outlined the various services provided by the agency, including free medical and legal assistance, psychosocial support, empowerment programmes, Alternative Dispute Resolution, emergency rescue services, and more.

Adewusi presented the monarch with a plaque of appreciation in recognition of his dedication and contributions to combating the menace of sexual and gender-based violence.

The Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC), the DSVA sensitisation partner, is funded by the European Union and Implemented by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.