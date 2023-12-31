Gbong Gwom Jos, Wase emir suspend New Year festivals

To forestall any incident during the New Year celebrations in Plateau State, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Jos Joint Traditional Council, Da…

To forestall any incident during the New Year celebrations in Plateau State, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Jos Joint Traditional Council, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has cancelled the annual New Year cultural festival observed at the beginning of every year in the state.

Also, the Emir of Wase and President of the Wase Traditional Council, Alhaji Muhammed Sambo Haruna, has announced the postponement of the annual Fulani cultural festival, Nyalde Fulaku, scheduled for January 6, 2024.

Gyang Buba, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Da Yakubu Mamman Dang, said that the directive followed the recent killings in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

On his part, Alhaji Muhammed, in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Wase Emirate Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Jalo, said that the postponement of the Fulani event, which was also meant to raise N5m for the furnishing and equipping of the emirate’s information and communication centre, was in reverence to the killing of more than 195 people in Barkin, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs.