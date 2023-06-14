Gbajabiamila resigns, to resume as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, has declared the seat of his predecessor, Femi Gbajabiamila, vacant following the receipt of his resignation letter during…

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, has declared the seat of his predecessor, Femi Gbajabiamila, vacant following the receipt of his resignation letter during plenary yesterday.

Gbajabiamila has been representing Surlere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State at the House of Representatives since 2003 and was re-elected for his 6th term.

He resigned following his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

