Gbajabiamila, Akume: Tinubu showed prowess in talent hunting – Nguroje

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the immediate past Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, on their appointments as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively.

Nguroje, who is the Director, Former Parliamentarians of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (North East), said in a statement that the appointment of the duo was a testament of their pedigree, competence and capacity to handle national assignments.

He commended President Tinubu for picking some of Nigeria’s excellent brains to handle sensitive positions that would add value and create positive and developmental content for the good of Nigeria.

He said, “President Tinubu, by his first appointments, has demonstrated his capacity to hunt talents and prepare them for greater leadership.”

Meanwhile, the North Central Caucus in the Senate has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Femi Gbajabiamila, George Akume and Ibrahim Hadejia as Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President respectively.

The caucus, in a statement yesterday by its Chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, expressed optimism that Gbajabiamila would leverage his wealth of experience as a six- term legislator and Speaker of the House of Representatives to make significant impact in his new role.

Senator Musa also praised Akume’s appointment, describing it as a testament to his loyalty to the party, unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people and ability to drive positive changes in the new government.

He further expressed full confidence in Senator Hadejia’s commitment to the Nigerian project and wished them all a successful and impactful tenure in their new positions.

He reiterated that under Asiwaju’s leadership, Nigeria would continue to grow and prosper with renewed hope and prayed for a peaceful tenure marked by unity, progress and an unwavering pursuit of a brighter future for all Nigerians.

