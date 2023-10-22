Gaza war: ‘Stop, stop’, Pope Francis again pleads with Hamas, Israel

Pope Francis pleaded Sunday for an end to the Hamas-Israeli conflict amid fears it could widen and called for more humanitarian aid to be allowed…

Pope Francis pleaded Sunday for an end to the Hamas-Israeli conflict amid fears it could widen and called for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into to the Gaza Strip.

“War is always a defeat, it is a destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop! Stop!” Francis said after his traditional Angelus prayer in Rome’s Saint Peter’s Square.

“I renew my call for spaces to be opened, for humanitarian aid to continue to arrive and for hostages to be freed,” the 86-year-old pontiff said.

At least 4,651 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said Sunday.

The number had increased from 4,385 on Saturday when Israel announced it would step up raids, and now includes 1,873 children, the ministry said. There are 14,245 wounded, the statement added.

Alarm has grown about a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel has cut off water, food and power.

A first trickle of aid entered the besieged Strip on Saturday, but UN officials said the 20 trucks permitted to cross were not enough given the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation for 2.4 million people.

Two US hostages were released Friday but over 200 people abducted by the militants are still being held.

