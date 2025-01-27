GAZA: Trump plans ‘clean out’, asks Egypt, Jordan to take in Palestinians

US President Donald Trump is planning to “just clean out” Gaza, saying he wants Egypt and Jordan to take Palestinians from the territory in a bid to create Middle East peace.

Describing Gaza as a “demolition site” after the Israel-Hamas war, Trump said he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah II about the issue and expected to talk to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“I’d like Egypt to take people. And I’d like Jordan to take people,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“You’re talking about probably a million and half people, and we just clean out that whole thing. You know, over the centuries it’s had many, many conflicts that site. And I don’t know, something has to happen.”

The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced, often multiple times, by the war that began with Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Trump said moving Gaza’s inhabitants could be “temporarily or could be long term.”