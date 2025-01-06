GAZA: Israel says 100 ‘terror targets’ hit in 2 days

The Israeli military said Sunday that it had struck more than 100 “terror targets” in the Gaza Strip over the past two days, while rescuers in the Palestinian territory reported dozens of people killed in Israeli strikes.

Several of the strikes targeted sites from which Palestinian militants had been firing projectiles into Israel in recent days, the military said.

SPONSOR AD

“The IAF (air force) struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists” in the past two days, a military statement said.

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that on Saturday more than 30 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

Last week, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of intensified Israeli strikes if the incoming rocket fire continued.