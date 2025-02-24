GAZA: Israel ready ‘at any moment’ to resume fighting – PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel was prepared to resume fighting in the Gaza Strip “at any moment” while vowing to complete the war’s objectives “whether through negotiation or by other means.”

“We are prepared to resume intense fighting at any moment, our operational plans are ready,” Netanyahu said at a ceremony for combat officers, a day after Israel halted the release of Palestinian prisoners which was due as part of a truce deal.

“In Gaza, we have eliminated most of Hamas’s organised forces, but let there be no doubt – we will complete the war’s objectives entirely – whether through negotiation or by other means,” he added.

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which began on January 19, largely halted more than 15 months of devastating fighting in the Palestinian territory.

The first phase of the truce ends early in March but negotiations have not yet taken place for a planned subsequent phase, which is meant to lead to a permanent end to the war triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.