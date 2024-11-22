GAZA: Dozens killed, missing in Israeli strike

A hospital director said Thursday dozens were dead or missing after an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, while rescuers said another strike in the Palestinian territory killed 22 people.

One strike was reported in a residential area near the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, which according to hospital director Hossam Abu Safiya killed or left unaccounted for “dozens of people”.

The process of retrieving the bodies and wounded continues, he said, adding: “Bodies arrive at the hospital in pieces.”

SPONSOR AD

Neither the civil defence agency nor the Hamas government’s health ministry in Gaza have confirmed a toll for the strike near the health facility.

“There are no ambulances, the health system has collapsed in northern Gaza,” Abu Safiya said.