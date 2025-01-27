Gaza can never be defeated, her people can never be moved to Egypt and Jordan

By Femi Fani-Kayode

A friend sent the following to me last night. He wrote, “No to the evacuation of Palestinians. They will never be allowed to return once they vacate Gaza. That’s what happened to their grandparents, expelled forcibly from Jaffa, Tel Aviv and over 700 other Palestinian towns, villages and settlements. Any Palestinian leader who even thinks in this manner of collaboration with the United States, the greatest facilitator of Israeli atrocities, would need to have his head examined. Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniye and other martyrs didn’t give their lives for the Palestinians to be evacuated to Egypt or Jordan”.

My friend got it right.

SPONSOR AD

The suggestion that the people of Gaza should be relocated to Jordan and Egypt in order to “clean the place up” is asinine, absurd and unacceptable and thankfully both the Egyptians and the Jordanians have formally rejected it.

The Lord did not save Trump’s life and make him President of the most powerful nation on earth for him to indulge in ethnic cleansing and take the lives of others.

As Believers in God we are called to help and support the persecuted, the poor, the weak, the vulnerable and the brokenhearted.

We are not called to kill and displace them or to join hands with their violent and savage oppressors.

Biden and Harris have suffered humiliation and the judgement of God due to the shedding of the blood of the women and children of Gaza.

President Donald Trump, a man who I have tremendous respect and affection for and who I believe was called by God, should not make the same mistake lest he suffers an even worse fate.

He was lifted by God to bring peace, liberty, light and justice to the world and not to bring war, destruction, bloodshed, misery, injustice and darkness.

He was lifted to save lives and not to destroy them.

He was lifted to crush the genocidal maniacs and barbarians that call themselves Zionists and not to assist them.

He was lifted to deliver and liberate nations and not to conquer and divide them.

He was lifted to save the women and children of Gaza and not to eat their flesh and drink their blood.

(FFK)