GAZA: Arab summit on Trump’s plan postponed

A planned Saudi meeting of Arab leaders in response to US President Donald Trump’s plan to take control of Gaza has been postponed by a day and expanded, Arab diplomats said on Monday.

“The mini Arab summit in Riyadh has been postponed from Thursday to Friday, February 21,” a Saudi source said. An Arab diplomatic source confirmed the new date.

Three Arab states had been expected to attend the summit but the Saudi source said the expanded meeting will “include the leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries along with Egypt and Jordan to discuss Arab alternatives to Trump’s plans in the Gaza Strip”.

The member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

The Saudi source said that “an influential Gulf country expressed its dissatisfaction at being excluded from the Riyadh summit, which prompted the organisers to include all the Gulf countries”, without specifying which country was involved.