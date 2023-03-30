Gawuna concedes defeat, congratulates gov-elect, Yusuf

The Kano State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has congratulated the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba…

The Kano State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, has congratulated the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Gawuna’s congratulatory message to Yusuf came over a week after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf as the governor-elect, a declaration Gawuna and his party had challenged.

Gawuna, who is the current deputy governor and the APC, had after the declaration petitioned and gave the electoral umpire a seven-day ultimatum to review the declaration and declare the election inconclusive.

But on Tuesday, INEC issued the certificate of return to Yusuf, the deputy governor-elect, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, and 26 members-elect of the House of Assembly.

In his acceptance speech after he received the certificate of return, Yusuf called on Gawuna to make true his earlier statements that he would accept the outcome of the election as the will of God and called on him to issue a statement that confirmed that the earlier statement was not a ruse.

Apparently responding to the call, Gawuna in an audio message shared by his spokesman, said in confirmation of his earlier statement on the will of God prevailing, he was praying that God would help Yusuf to be a true leader for all who would be just to all.

He said, “I want to remind the people of Kano State that earlier during our campaigns we prayed that if winning the election was the best for us, may Almighty Allah give us, and if it’s not, may the Almighty give us what was the best for us.”