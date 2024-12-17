Gateway airport begins charter flights, eyes full operation Jan. 2025

The Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport located along the Ilisan-Iperu axis of Ogun State is taking shape ahead of the commencement of scheduled flight operations as the airport has secured regulatory approval to start non-scheduled charter flights.

The commencement of charter flights was described as a major development in the airport even as the government is targeting January or February 2025 to commence scheduled domestic flights with ValueJet Airline already positioned.

Talks are similarly ongoing with other airlines to begin operation at the airport as authorities’ dot the I’s and cross the T’s to secure final approval from the regulatory authority, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence full operations.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust reports that NCAA, which is the apex regulatory authority in aviation, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) recently visited the airport where they unanimously adjudged the airport as world-standard and a source of pride for Ogun State.

Commissioner for Works in the state, Engr. Ade Akinsanya told newsmen yesterday that the airport is ready to take off with the commencement of charter flights.

He spoke alongside the Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Gbenga Dairo and the consultant for the airport, Capt. Dapo Olumide during a tour of the airport on Monday.

Akinsanya said the airport is 95 per cent completed while the permanent terminal building is 90 per cent completed.

Our correspondent observed that the airport has a temporary terminal used to operate charter flights in addition to the mobile tower currently servicing the airport.

Also, the permanent Control Tower, a five-storey building with state-of-the-art facilities has been completed in addition to a modern fire station.

The commissioner said, “The runway is the longest in Nigeria for now, which is 3.4 km and a safety zone of 600 m to make it 4km. The Control Tower is ready, the equipment is in place and functional.

“We will move from the Mobile Tower to the main Control Tower. Where we are today, I can tell you that we are ready to go once we get approval. We have approval for charter flights.”

The commissioner for transportation stated that the state is leveraging on its agricultural potential to drive the airport project, adding, “It’s an important project that will stand the test of time and the success will be anchored on the agro cargo activities within the airport but we will cater for passengers as well.

“Ogun state is privileged to be the gateway state because wherever you are going to in Nigeria, you have to pass through the gateway state whether by road, railway or air. We are confident that investment in this project will be fruitful. This investment is an important one and a strategic step.”

Capt. Olumide explained that the take-off of the airport was delayed because the state was working to secure an operating permit rather than an aerodrome certification.

“What we are doing is we are going for an operating permit, which is more stringent than an aerodrome certification,” he said.

The airport, he added, would have an aerotropolis (an airport city), hotel, cinema, among other facilities that would drive industrial activities within the precinct of the airport.