Gatemen, housemaids, drivers entitled to N70,000 minimum wage –Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, says all workers in both public and private sectors, including housemaids and gatemen, are entitled to the N70,000 minimum wage.…

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, says all workers in both public and private sectors, including housemaids and gatemen, are entitled to the N70,000 minimum wage.

Akpabio stated this during the plenary session on Tuesday after the new minimum wage bill was passed into law.

He said, “If you are a tailor and you employ additional hands, you cannot pay them below N70,000. If you are a mother with a newborn child and you want to hire a housemaid to look after your child, you cannot pay the person below the approved minimum wage. It is not a maximum wage. It applies to all and sundry.

“If you hire a driver or gateman, you cannot pay them below N70,000. So, I’m very delighted that this has been passed, and we now look forward to employers of labour improving on what has been set as a benchmark for all to follow.

“I congratulate the Nigeria Labour Congress, all Nigerians, and the National Assembly for this epoch-making legislation, which has even reduced the term of negotiations from five years to three years in view of the increasing cost of living. This is, again, a landmark legislation, so congratulations.”