Gas cylinder explosion kills apprentice, injures 3 in Niger

A gas pump cylinder used by a tyre technician, popularly known as vulcaniser, opposite Kpakungu police division, Minna, Niger State, exploded on Wednesday, killing one of his apprentices, Haji.

The explosion also reportedly injured the vulcaniser, identified as Mohammed, his son and one other apprentice.

Haji was said to have died at the scene of the explosion while the vulcaniser and two other victims were severely injured.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened around 1pm when the vulcaniser, who specialised in heavy duty vehicle tyres, was working in his shop.

The explosion reportedly shattered the shop where the cylinder was kept and the fence of a nearby house.

A resident of the area, Usman Mohammed, told Daily Trust that a heavy sound from the explosion created panic, adding that the deceased apprentice had been buried at Kpakungu cemetery.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

Abiodun said, “On 25th December, 2024 at about 1.30pm, it was reported at Kpakungu Divison that a gas pump cylinder of a vulcaniser located opposite Kpakungu Div exploded, and unfortunately the vulcaniser and his two apprentices sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but one of the apprentists later died. Others are responding to treatment”.