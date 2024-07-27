Gang kills final year Nasarawa Varsity law student

A 500-level law student at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Mr. Baba Jazuli, has been reportedly killed by a yet-to-be identified gang close to…

A course mate of the deceased, Mr. Jibril Usman-Umar, who confirmed the ugly incident to Daily Trust on Saturday, stated that the victim was murdered along Angwan Mada area, an adjacent village to Akwanga.

“The victim was attacked, brutally and butchered to death on Friday night by unknown persons,” he said.

Usman-Umar added that until the incident happened, the victim was the Chief Judge of NSUK-LAW Court.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, told journalists that the command received information about the attack at about 5pm on Friday.

He said, “The judge (Jazuli), after close of work, boarded a commercial motorcycle from Rinze to Rinze junction. On reaching Risha village, he was attacked by 3 unidentified men armed with cutlasses, sticks and a gun. He was beaten and machetted.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Gudi Division immediately raced to the scene. The victim was moved to the General Hospital Akwanga, where he was confirmed dead and the corpse deposited at the same hospital for post mortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a comprehensive investigation to unravel the faces behind this dastardly act and commiserate with the family over the irreparable loss and prayed God to comfort them in a special way. He further assured them that justice will be served.”