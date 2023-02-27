Ganduje’s son, minority whip, deputy, others lose bids

Gbajabiamila, Doguwa, Faleke, others win constituencies

By Abiodun Alade, Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos), Clement A. Oloyede (Kano), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), Tijani Labaran (Lokoja), Ahmed Ali (Kafanchan), Linus Effiong (Umuahia), Abubakar Akote (Minna), Abubakar Sadiq Mohd (Zaria) & Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe)

The results of last Saturday’s House of Representatives election in some federal constituencies were yesterday announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after collation.

While some serving members of the house retained their seats, others failed in their bid to return to the green chamber.

The Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Gideon Lucas Gwani, and the Deputy Minority Whip Adesegun Adekoya, both failed in their bids to return to the National Assembly according to the results declared by INEC.

The son of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State also lost the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimingado Federal Constituency to candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Tijjani Abudlkadir Jobe who would be representing the constituency in the green chamber for the fifth time. Jobe polled 52, 456 votes while Ganduje’s son polled 44, 809 votes.

The Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Adesegun Adekoya, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to the green chamber for a third time, lost out to the APC’s Adegbesan Joseph in last Saturday’s polls in Ogun State.

Joseph won the Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency seat having polled 35,708 votes to defeat Adekoya who scored 25,450 votes. The Returning Officer, Prof. Adeyemi Bamgbose, announced the results of the polls on Sunday at St Mary Primary School, Ijebu Mushin.

Similarly, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for House of Representatives, Kaura Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, Mr Mathew Donatus Kozali, defeated the minority whip, Gideon Lucas Gwani.

Gideon Gwani, who polled 10, 297 votes was seeking to occupy the seat for the fifth term at the green chamber.

Announcing the result at Kaura Local Government Secretariat in southern part of Kaduna State, the Returning Officer, Prof. Elija D. Ella, declared Mr Mathew Donatus Kuzai as the winner with 10, 508 votes while Prof. Benjamin Kumai Gugong of the APC came third with 9, 919 votes.

Gana’s son wins in Niger

The PDP candidate for Mokwa/Lavun/Edati Federal Constituency in Niger State, Joshua Audu Gana, son of the former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, also defeated the incumbent member, Abdullahi Usman-Gbatamagi, of the APC.

Gbatamagi was contesting for a second term as member of the House of Representatives for the constituency.

The Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Yahaya Tayo Iyanda, who announced the results, said Joshua Audu Gana scored a total of 47,942 to defeat the incumbent APC member who scored 40,003 votes.

Similarly, the preferred candidate of Governor Ikpeazu of Abia State for Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency and his former Chief of Staff, Prof. Anthony Agbazuere, was defeated by Hon. Ginger Onwusibe of the Labour Party (LP).

Ginger, a former council chairman, polled a total of 20, 411 votes, defeating Agbazuere who polled a total of 13,508 votes.

The APC member representing Soba Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Hamza Ibrahim, was also defeated by the PDP’s Yahaya Suleiman Richifa.

Declaring the results at Maigana, the Returning Officer, Dr. Laminu Shettima Kubari, said Suleiman Richifa of the PDP has been returned elected having scored 21,516 votes to defeat the incumbent member, Hamza Ibrahim of the APC, who polled 19,432 votes.

Others defeated according to the Returning Officer were a one-time federal legislator, Mohammed Musa Soba of the NNPP who scored 1,115 votes; immediate past chairman of the local government, Mohammed Mahmud Aliyu of the PRP, who polled 4,978 and Abdulhamid Abdurrashid of the SDP who scored 21 votes.

Winners

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, were re-elected into the green chamber.

Gbajabiamila, who polled 19,717 votes to defeat other candidates, was re-elected for the sixth term to represent Surulere 2 Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer for Surulere Federal Constituency I, Virgy Ebere Chukwu Onyene, said PDP scored 5,121 votes to place second, while the SDP polled 838 votes with ZLP polling 660 votes.

In Ikeja Federal Constituency, Faleke was re-elected for the fourth term. Moshood Oshun of the APC was also declared winner for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency. He polled a total of 22, 636 votes to defeat his closest rival from PDP, Mr Segun Gbayi, who got 13, 774 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Abimbola Sowemimo of the University of Lagos, said Adebayo Adefoluso of Accord polled 441 votes, Charles Ogunbiyi of ADC had 3, 077, Sunday Tewogbade of NNPP scored 1,014 votes, Olusegun Olaniyi of SDP had 880 votes while Mayowa Olaniyi of ZLP had 1,196 votes.

APC’s Wale Ahmed also won Agege Federal Constituency with 27,445 votes, defeating PDP’s Sola Osolana, who had 13, 376 votes.

The APC candidate polled 27, 445 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Sola Osolana, of PDP, who had 13, 376 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

According to the result declared by the Returning Officer, Prof. Alabi Shoneye, the candidate of the Labour Party, Fatai Hasssan, polled 8,074 while NNPP’s candidate got 573 votes.

Similarly, Babajimi Benson of the APC was re-elected in Ikorodu Federal Constituency. Benson polled 60,890 to defeat his closest rival, Abdulkareem Shittu of the PDP, who polled 15,966 votes.

APC’s Wale Raji also claimed Epe Federal Constituency for the third term, scoring 19,337 votes to defeat his closest rivals from the PDP and ADC, who polled 9,039 and 439 votes respectively.

Prince Sesi Whingah of the APC also swept Badagry Federal Constituency. He polled 34,970 votes to beat his closest rival, PDP’s Adekunle Lebile, who had 7,637 votes.

Similarly, leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has won his election to return to the green chamber for the 6th term.

Doguwa of the APC polled 39,732 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yushau Salisu Abdullahi of the NNPP who polled 34,798 votes, according to the results announced by Prof. Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, the Returning Officer.

Doguwa is representing Doguwa/Tudunwada Federal Constituency. The candidate of the PDP, Jamilu Dayyabu, polled 2,091 to come distant third.

Also, a former Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhassan Kabiru Rurum, has been declared winner of the Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal Constituency in the state.

The Returning Officer, Professor Suleiman Yusuf Mudi who declared the results, said Rurum of the NNPP scored 35,235 to beat other candidates in the election.

He said Rurum defeated candidates of the APC and PDP who polled 35,235, and 2,234 respectively.

In Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State, the Returning Officer, Prof. Sunusi Sani Adamu, announced Engr Kabir Abubakar of the APC as winner of the poll.

He announced that Abubakar scored 38,943 votes to defeat candidates of the ANPP, PDP and LP who scored 15,434, 485 and 166 votes respectively. Abubakar is the current House of Representatives member representing the constituency.

Also a three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has been declared winner of the Egbado North and Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency election held on Saturday.

He ran on the platform of the APC. He was declared winner at the collation centre – Omidokun Hall, Ayetoro, in Egabdo North Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer, Professor Idowu Adeosun, announced that Isiaka scored 29,543 votes while his closest rival, Olusoji Titus Eweje of PDP, polled 17,760 votes.

The PDP candidate for the House of Representatives, Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State, Abubakar Abdul Buba, also defeated the APC candidate, Abubakar Adamu, the younger brother to the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at the just concluded National Assembly elections in the state.

Announcing the results at the Former Education Resource Centre, Minna, the Niger State Capital, Professor Mercy Modupe Adeyeye said Buba of the PDP scored a total of 35, 688 votes while Ado Salami of the APC scored 19, 282.

APC’s Kalu wins in Abia

Similarly, the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu of the APC, has won Bende Federal Constituency seat for a second term.

The lawmaker who is representing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s federal constituency defeated Rt Hon Nnenna Elendu Ukeje of the PDP in the election.

He polled a total of 10,020 votes to defeat his rivals at the polls including the PDP and LP candidates.

