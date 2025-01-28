Ganduje’s new appointment sparks speculation on ouster as APC chair

The appointment of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has sparked speculation about his potential ouster from his position as the party’s leader.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced Ganduje’s appointment on Friday in Abuja through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, and several of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), were among 42 individuals appointed as board chairpersons for federal agencies, alongside secretaries for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration, and Prisons services.

SPONSOR AD

While there have been insinuations that Ganduje and the NWC members’ appointments might be the first time party executives are also given board appointments, findings by Daily Trust revealed that there are precedents.

Late Tony Anenih was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 2009, during his tenure as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees.

However, the dual role sparked criticisms from some quarters, as it was perceived as a consolidation of power and influence within the political and administrative spheres.

Similarly, the appointment of Ganduje as chairman of the board of FAAN has reignited debates in the North Central zone about reclaiming the national chairmanship slot—a position the region has sought since the controversial resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Stakeholders from the North Central have expressed optimism that Ganduje’s new role might pave the way for the region to regain the position.

“We are gradually inching toward 2027. Mr President must do the right thing by reversing the chairmanship to the North Central,” said a party source from the region, speaking on condition of anonymity.

During earlier controversies surrounding Ganduje’s leadership, there were rumours of an ambassadorial role being proposed as a soft landing, though the party denied such claims. With his recent appointment, speculation has resurfaced about whether this signals an eventual change in party leadership.

Despite these rumours, credible sources within the APC assert that Ganduje’s appointment, like those of other National Working Committee (NWC) members, is unrelated to his duties as the party’s chairman.

However, the North Central APC Forum continues to push for a return of the chairmanship to the region. The forum, led by Sale Zazzaga, filed a lawsuit against Ganduje, arguing that his appointment breached the party’s zoning agreement before the 2023 elections.

The forum is insisting that the remaining tenure of Adamu should be completed by a North Central member.

Ganduje has so far weathered these challenges, maintaining his position amid opposition and legal disputes.

Possibility of NEC intervention

Political analyst and APC chieftain, Chief Jackson Lekan Ojo, believes Ganduje’s appointment is part of a strategy to provide soft landing for him and other NWC members ahead of anticipated changes in the party.

“The appointments are a way to settle them pending their eventual exit,” Ojo said, adding that the National Executive Committee (NEC), the party’s second-highest decision-making body, might use its next meeting to dissolve the NWC.

According to Ojo, Ganduje’s leadership goes against the party’s earlier zoning arrangements. He argued that the North Central should have been awarded the chairmanship, as the North West already holds prominent positions, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President.

“I believe they are preparing for the 2027 elections by reorganising the party’s structure,” Ojo stated.

APC stands firm on Ganduje

In contrast, the APC insists that Ganduje remains firmly in his position and will continue to deliver on his mandate despite ongoing criticisms.

“The new appointment given to Ganduje is not an executive role. It will not interfere with his duties as the national chairman of the party,” APC National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, told Daily Trust in a phone interview.

Ibrahim dismissed the speculations as baseless, accusing critics of attempting to undermine Ganduje’s relevance. “Every day, they come up with permutations that do not materialise,” he said.

He further emphasised that the North Central’s complaints about zoning lacked merit, pointing out that the region now holds the position of National Legal Adviser, occupied by Prof. Kana.

The “Critics should ask themselves if the legal adviser will also be sacked,” Ibrahim remarked.

Despite persistent opposition, the APC maintains that Ganduje’s position is secure. “His relevance cannot be diminished by the wishes of his critics or the opposition,” Ibrahim concluded.