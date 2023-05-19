Ganduje’s daughter files fresh suit against ex-husband

Asiya Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has filed a fresh case against her ex-husband, Inuwa Bala, before a…

Asiya Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has filed a fresh case against her ex-husband, Inuwa Bala, before a Kano magistrates’ court.

Bala was arraigned before the presiding magistrate of Court 69, Ishaq Abdu Aboki, sitting at Muhammad Abubakar Rimi Market over six offences contained in a First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR borders around criminal force, assault, criminal trespass, causing hurt, mischief and inciting disturbance which are contrary to the Administration of the Criminal Justice Law of Kano State.

When the offences read to him by the court registrar, Nura Ahmad Yakasai, in the absence of the prosecution counsel, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all offences.

The defence counsel led by Hashim Mai Ulu applied for the defendant’s bail relying on Section 3C of the 1999 constitution as amended and sections 168, 172, 175 of the ACJL.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties who must provide their passport photographs and means of identification.

He, however, adjourned the case to May 25 for continuation of hearing.