‘Ganduje’s appointment an indication Tinubu appreciates Kano’

The appointment of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has been described as an indication that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciates the contribution of the people of Kano to the success of his administration.

Ganduje’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, stated this while reacting to the media attacks by the Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, against the appointment of Ganduje as chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He said, “Politicians should know that the days are gone for the tactics of bad blood and recklessness in the nation’s orbit of partisan politics.”

Chief Okpala maintained that the era of politics of victimisation, antagonism, bad blood and recklessness in Nigeria was gone, adding that what should be paramount in the minds of Nigerians should be political sanity, peace and decorum rather than divisive tactics, bitterness and rancour which do not guarantee political advancements.

He said, “This appointment is indicative of the immense confidence reposed in Ganduje by the president, to advance national development and continue to promote the principles of good governance.

“The appointment is indeed a testament to Ganduje’s capacity. Whether the naysayers like Rimingado agree or not, Ganduje’s contributions to the advancement of Kano State during his tenure as governor will continue to speak for him.

“I have no doubt that Dr Ganduje’s remarkable dedication to serving the nation will also manifest in this his new assignment. Watch out for great things in our nation’s airports as he would no doubt work with stakeholders to make positive impact.”

He said if past presidents had followed this path of recognising those who have served selflessly as President Tinubu is doing, Nigeria would have since made a much more appreciable progress.