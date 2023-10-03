Ganduje: Why I Led APC NWC members to Buhari

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, says he led a delegation of National Working Committee members of the party to former President…

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, says he led a delegation of National Working Committee members of the party to former President Muhammadu Buhari to introduce them to the Nigerian leader.

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje’s delegation visited the former President in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the former governor of Kano said the delegation also rejoice with Buhari on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

“It is mainly to introduce the newly constituted National Working Committee of our great party. And also to show to him our solidarity and to thank him for what he has done for the country in eight years.”

Good governance will make military rule less attractive in Africa – Ganduje

APC has formidable team to win gov’ship election – Ganduje

“To also congratulate him on the Independence Day celebration, 63 years of development for Nigeria for which eight years must be a portion for his administration. That is why we are here in Daura at his residence, and we thank him for receiving us.”

On the victories of the APC in some of the Tribunal judgments delivered so far, the National Chairman said: “Of course, seeing is believing and we are happy and comfortable. But that is not enough.

“We have three off-season elections coming up in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo. Insha Allah, we will also win these elections. So, we are happy with the developments.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...