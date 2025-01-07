Ganduje to Kwankwaso: You won’t have support of Kano people in 2027

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he is always surprised when former governor of the state and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 poll, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, say he has the support of Kano people.

Ganduje spoke during the 8th and 9th APC Kano State House of Assembly Forum Dinner held in honour of prominent party members, including Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Atta, Labaran Abdul Madari, Ayuba Labaran Durum, Babangida Alasan Yakudima, and Baffa Babba Danagundi yesterday.

He said the APC is the party to beat in the 2027 election, stressing that Kwankwaso would be shocked at NNPP’s defeat at the polls in the state.

SPONSOR AD

Ganduje, who is also former governor of Kano State was represented by the state APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas. He said, “I am always surprised when Rabiu Kwankwaso claims he has the people’s support.”

Recall that Kwankwaso played a critical role for the emergence of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as governor of Kano State in 2023.

But Ganduje said, “I can swear to God, if not for our internal issues, he (Kwankwaso) wouldn’t have won any election in Kano. This time around, he will see the reality. Those who supported him before are disappointed and full of regret. Kwankwasiyya is done, and even the governor is unaware of everything happening around him.”

The APC national chairman also charged party members in the state to unite in order to reclaim the state from the NNPP in 2027.

He said, “Unity is the only way out for us. It’s the only option we have to achieve our goals. God has already intervened in our situation.

“The current government is distorting the state, and we are just waiting for the right time. The next election will be like moving a hen away from its eggs.”

Similarly, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, said there was the need for party stakeholders in the state to unite ahead of the 2027 election.

“The issue of the election is not our problem. If it were to hold today, we have no reason to fear. Let us pray and stay united. The current leadership in the state is ineffective, and no one is satisfied with their governance,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Forum’s Chairman, Abdul’azeez Garba Gafasa, said, “Our leaders have worked tirelessly to bring us together, and we must continue to uplift one another.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Ibn Abdallah, as well as other party stalwarts at both the national and state levels.