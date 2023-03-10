Ganduje swears-in acting Chief Judge

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Justice Dije Abdu Aboki as the state’s acting Chief Judge. The appointment followed the…

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Justice Dije Abdu Aboki as the state’s acting Chief Judge.

The appointment followed the retirement of the erstwhile chief judge, Justice Nura Sagir.

Before her appointment, Justice Aboki had been a state high court judge since 2006.

A 1983 graduate of Law from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Justice Aboki was called to the bar in 1984.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, said her appointment took immediate effect.