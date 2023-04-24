Ganduje pardons over 4,000 inmates in 8 years

Outgoing Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he pardoned 4,013 inmates in eight years of his administration across the state correctional…

Outgoing Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he pardoned 4,013 inmates in eight years of his administration across the state correctional facilities.

He said his government had also within the eight years settled fines and compensations for the inmates to the sum of N4, 949, 000.00.”

Ganduje stated this while pardoning 43 inmates with various offences serving jail terms during the occasion to commemorate Eid-el-fitr celebration at the Goron Dutse custodial facility.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor stressed that freedom is everything to human life, and called on the pardoned inmates to exhibit good character.

The controller of the correctional service in the state, Suleiman Muhammad Inuwa, explained that the gesture by the state would assist in decongesting the facilities and ensure peaceful atmosphere in the yard.

He appealed to other states to emulate the gesture and also urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service by being law-abiding citizens.