Ganduje lays NAEAP secretariat foundation

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the national secretariat of the National Association of Educational Administration and Planning (NAEAP) in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Speaking during the ceremony at the weekend, Ganduje said the construction of the secretariat marked a major milestone in the development of education in the area.

He said the project underscored the importance of education in the party’s agenda and its commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria’s youth.

Also speaking, the chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, said the event served as an opportunity to further reinforce his administration’s focus on education.