Ganduje: Kwankwaso’s supporters disappointed, Gov Yusuf unaware of happenings around him

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says supporters of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last election are disappointed with the party’s performance in Kano.

Ganduje said this during the 8th and 9th APC Kano State House of Assembly Forum Dinner held in honor of prominent party members, including Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Rt. Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Atta, Labaran Abdul Madari, Ayuba Labaran Durum, Babangida Alasan Yakudima, and Baffa Babba Danagundi.

Represented by the Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, Ganduje said his party is ready to wrest power from NNPP.

On Kwankwaso, Ganduje said, “I am always surprised when Rabiu Kwankwaso claims he has the people’s support. I can swear to God, if not for our internal issues, he wouldn’t have won any election in Kano. This time around, he will see the reality. Those who supported him before are disappointed and full of regret. Kwankwasiyya is done, and even the governor is unaware of everything happening around him.”

Ganduje emphasized that unity remains the party’s only path to success in the upcoming elections.

“Unity is the only way out for us. It’s the only option we have to achieve our goals. God has already intervened in our situation; the current government is distorting the state, and we are just waiting for the right time. The next election will be like moving a hen away from its eggs,” he said.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, stressed that unity is the only hurdle left for the APC in Kano.

“The issue of the election is not our problem. If it were to hold today, we have no reason to fear. We won the last one; it’s just that God didn’t give us the victory. Let us pray and stay united. The current leadership in the state is ineffective, and no one is satisfied with their governance,” he said.

Ata also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing Kano in national development projects.

“When he allocated housing units to states, he gave Kano 500 instead of the usual 250. This demonstrates his commitment to Kano,” Ata added.

In his welcome address, the Forum Chairman, Abdul’azeez Garba Gafasa, praised the honorees for their contributions and acknowledged the unity within the forum. “Our leaders have worked tirelessly to bring us together, and we must continue to uplift one another,” he said.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Ibn Abdallah, as well as other party stalwarts at both the national and state levels.

The call for unity resonated throughout the gathering, reinforcing the party’s determination to reclaim Kano State in the next elections.