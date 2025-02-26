Ganduje: I inherited N8.9bn debt as APC Chairman

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) under his leadership, inherited a debt burden of N8.9 billion.

Ganduje revealed this in Abuja while speaking at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC.

According to him, the expenses incurred during pre-election legal battles, election cases, and appeals for legislative, governorship, and presidential elections.

“The current NWC inherited debts and legal liabilities to the total tune of N8,987,874,663, arising from various legal engagements,” he stated.

He, however, noted that Prof. Abdul Kareem Kana (SAN), the National Legal Adviser, has been working to reduce the debt burden.

“We still passionately appeal to the National Executive Committee to intervene accordingly,” he pleaded.

The meeting was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; state governors; NWC members; and other party chieftains.