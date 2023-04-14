Ganduje has released millions for supplementary poll, Abba Gida-Gida raises alarm

Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has alleged that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has released millions of naira to local government chairmen for Saturday’s supplementary elections…

Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has alleged that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has released millions of naira to local government chairmen for Saturday’s supplementary elections in the state.

This was contained in a public advisory signed on and made available to newsmen by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor-elect.

He said, “we wish to issue another public Advisory on the purported use of public funds to finance the supplementary elections on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“We are in possession of credible information that the Kano State Government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the release of N61 million to Doguwa, over N60 million to Nasarawa, over N60 million to Wudil. Other local government councils are also listed to receive hundreds of millions of Naira to fund elections.

“The money was released solely for sponsoring political thugs to unleash violence on the innocent citizens and residents of Kano State during the supplementary elections.

“We wish to again caution all the local government chairmen and their management staff including Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs), Treasurers, and other employees at the state and local government levels who may be directly or indirectly involved in this heinous act to as a matter of responsibility distance themselves and ensure that all public funds already released are not used for such purposes and returned to the appropriate coffers.

“While appreciating the good samaritan who came forward to confide in us some of the evil plans to be meted against the good people of Kano ahead of the forthcoming supplementary elections, it is very pertinent to bring to the attention of all employees in the state that anybody found wanting on this scandal will face the necessary action at the most appropriate time.

“We are aware, that the state government has brought in thousands of thugs from within and outside Kano State to destabilize the relative peace. It is, therefore, necessary to call on the security agencies to take swift action against the potential repeat of violent thuggery attacks on innocent citizens of Kano state.”

Daily Trust reports that this is one in a series of advisories issued by the incoming governor since his declaration as the winner of the election.

Ganduje has severally told him to avoid making public pronouncements that undermines the sitting government.