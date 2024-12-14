Ganduje: APC will take over Rivers In 2027

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has vowed that his party will take over Rivers State Government House in 2027

He said this while inaugurating Chief Tony Okocha and 22 others as executive members of APC in Rivers.

Ganduje, who visited Port Harcourt alongside 16 members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, charged APC members to do everything within their power to ensure the party wins the governorship election in 2027.

SPONSOR AD

The APC chairman said the South South zone which is predominantly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gradually falling, with APC taking control of Cross River and Edo.

He said Rivers is the next state being targeted to fall for APC in 2027 governorship election.

He said, “You are from the South-South geo-politcal zone where the zone was dominated by the PDP. But you are fully aware that during the Buhari administration, we were able to take one state, Cross River, from the PDP. And in present President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration, we were able to win squarely in Edo State. Out of six states in the zone, we have recovered two. Rivers State is our target. Rivers, we are here for you. Rivers, you are on the way.

“I’ll like to congratulate the newly elected members of our state executive. Traditionally in APC the inauguration of a state chapter is usually done at the state headquarters of the APC in Abuja. But as part of the change that we are introducing, we decided to inaugurate this elected executive members here in Rivers so that our party is rooted to the grassroots; so that there is no dichotomy between the national executive and the state exco.

“We are all working together and we don’t feel reluctant even to go to the ward level and undertake our function that is for APC. Therefore the state is our constituency. We need to embrace the state. We need to be in contact with the state. We need to be in harmony with the state. We need to synergise with the state and we need to be in love with the state. That is why we are here.

“As members and leaders of our party in the state you know your basic responsibilities, your functions as spelt out by the constitution of our great party. You have to ensure that there is internal democracy. You’re to ensure that you look for new entrants into the party and look for members into the party.

“Use your political dexterity to ensure that our party moves forward. strengthen the party in your constituencies. It is absolutely necessary. It is your responsibility to ensure that there is peace and you must ensure an effective conflict resolution mechanism. As leaders of the party I believe you are equal to the task.”