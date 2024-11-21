Gambari: How I rose from village primary school to president of UN security Council

Nigeria’s former representatives to the United Nations, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, has described himself as an accidental diplomat judging by his upbringing and educational background.

He said his diplomatic career is a testament to Allah’s control and command over all his creatures.

Prof Gambari said this in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital, during the launch of a book in his honour, on Thursday.

SPONSOR AD

The book titled “Readings in Diplomacy, Democracy, Peace and Development” was launched at an event organised by the Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association Nigeria (COSFAN) as part of activities to mark his 80th birthday.

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari were represented at the event.

Gambari, who described himself as an accidental diplomat, said he only wanted to be a school teacher growing up.

“Allah said in the Qur’an that we plan and He also plans, but God is the best planner. Up till now, I still tell people to refer to me as a teacher by training and a diplomat by accident because I did not want to be a diplomat”, he noted.

“But, look at what Almighty Allah has done to compel me from a person who went to a primary school in Bode Saadu and Malete in Kwara state to become one time President of United Nations Security Council.

“I went on to become the longest career ambassador at the United Nations and served five presidents, Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, Sanni Abacha, Abdulsalami Abubakar and briefly under President Olusegun Obasanjo. If somebody who started in a village primary school can rise to this height, then really the sky’s the limit for everyone with God’s guidance and protection”.

While thanking Allah for bringing him this far, the ex-diplomat said, “We’re all in the hands of the Almighty God. His will shall be done. We only need to do our best and leave the rest in His hands.

He said he believes charity begins at home which explains why “I have not been far from home and my people.”

He said he looks forward to spending the rest of his life in the service of his people, Kwara and the country including Africa and the world at large.

“That’s the essence of the concentric cycle of the foreign policy which I have always advocated and the centre must be the state, region (ECOWAS), Africa and the rest of the world.

“Foreign policy shifts from administration to administration but in essence, it must be pursued in those frameworks and context”, he said.

Also speaking, the book reviewer and former Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, said that insecurity in Nigeria and especially in the North, is caused by poverty, ignorance, mining activities and weak traditional laws.

He said Nigeria’s diversity should not put it in perpetual conflict and called on the government to improve efforts at addressing its challenges to bring about peace and development.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said that the state is always proud that the mention of Gambari commands respect and honour across all spectrums.

He enjoined people to read the book, adding that while many of these issues may defy textbook prescriptions, “I believe that scholarly research and insights on such topics are always useful in the search for practical and sustainable solutions”.

In her opening remarks, chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Abiola Adimula, described the occasion as a monumental celebration of excellence, service and leadership.

She lauded Professor Gambari as a “distinguished academic, resourceful professional, astute technocrat, and world diplomat,” whose contributions to international diplomacy, democratic development and global peace are indelible.

Reflecting on the honoree’s legacy, Dr. Adimula highlighted his mentorship of scholars and professionals worldwide, noting his impact as the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and his global contributions to peace and security.

Dr. Adimula recounted the challenges faced in bringing the book project to fruition, which began as early as 2019.

“Looking back, I am glad the previous attempts failed because today’s event surpasses all expectations in brilliance and splendour,” she said.

The book, a collection of 34 well-researched papers by global scholars, aims to serve as a reference for diplomacy, democracy, peace, and development studies.

Dr. Adimula announced that part of the proceeds from the book launch would establish a Professorial Chair and research fund on Diplomacy and Peace Studies at the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin, as a lasting legacy in honour of Prof. Gambari.