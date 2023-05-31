Galatasaray clinch 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giants Galatasaray claimed their 23rd league title on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Ankaragucu in their penultimate match of the season, with a…

Turkish giants Galatasaray claimed their 23rd league title on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Ankaragucu in their penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira.

It was the first time the Istanbul club have claimed the league title since the 2018-19 season.

Icardi gave Galatasaray the lead in the seventh minute but Ankaragucu striker Milson levelled nine minutes later, before Icardi restored their advantage five minutes before halftime.

Galatasaray’s Yilmaz scored in the 73rd minute and Sergio Oliveira sealed the win in 78th.

