GAFADAN, MACBAN Restate Commitment To Kwara Security

News
The Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kwara State have restated their commitment to promote and improve security in the state.

The social-cultural Fulani groups further pledged to collaborate with the various security outfits across the state towards ensuring peace and harmony especially in the southern part of the state.

They disclosed this during a unanimous decision to endorse Alhaji Shehu Usman (Garkoan Kwara) as the next chairman of GAFDAN.

Usman will pilot the affairs of the association for the next four years.

Speaking on the sidelines of his endorsement, Alhaji Usman, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and members of the association.

He promised to embark on policies and programmes that would have direct impact on them and the host communities in the state.

Garkoan Kwara, also appreciated the chairman of MACBAN in kwara state, Alhaji Abubakar Idris and his members for their support towards the decision.

He also appreciated Governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman for embarking on policies and programmes that would have direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.

He charged their members to be law abiding and desist from acts that could truncate the peaceful atmosphere being experienced in the state .

Daily Trust reports that Usman will replace Ali Mohammed whose tenure will end in the coming weeks.

