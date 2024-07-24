Gabon president invites Dangote to invest in cement, fertiliser production

President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon has invited the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote to invest in cement…

President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon has invited the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote to invest in cement and fertiliser production in Gabon.

President Nguema urged Dangote to explore potential investment opportunities in the country’s cement and fertiliser sectors, specifically urea and phosphate production.

During the visit, Dangote engaged in discussions with President Nguema and other top government officials.

The talks focused on how Dangote Industries could contribute to Gabon’s economic growth by establishing cement and fertiliser plants, which are vital for the country’s infrastructure development and agricultural productivity.

President Nguema expressed enthusiasm about the potential partnership, highlighting Gabon’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investments.

He noted that the collaboration with Dangote Industries would bring significant benefits, including job creation, technology transfer, and enhanced industrial capacity.

Dangote, renowned for his successful business ventures across Africa, underscored his company’s dedication to fostering economic development in the continent.

He emphasised that investing in Gabon’s cement and fertiliser sectors aligns with Dangote Industries’ strategic vision of expanding its footprint and supporting sustainable development across Africa.

“We are excited about the opportunity to invest in Gabon. Our goal is to contribute to the country’s economic diversification and industrialisation efforts. By leveraging our expertise in cement and fertilizer production, we aim to support Gabon’s infrastructure and agricultural sectors,” Dangote said as quoted in a statement from Dangote.