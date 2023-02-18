G-5 agitation beyond 2023 polls – Ikpeazu

The Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the agitation for inclusiveness, fairness and equity by the group of five governors (G-5) led by the…

The Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the agitation for inclusiveness, fairness and equity by the group of five governors (G-5) led by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is not about 2023 elections but efforts to strengthen mutual trust and fairness in Nigeria.

He said this Friday in Abuja at the public presentation of his book titled: ‘The Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution,’ which he co-authored with Dr Kalu Kalu Igwe of the Department of Veterinary and Biochemistry, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

Members of the G-5 are governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu said the agitation of the G-5 governors, also known as Integrity Group, would outlive the 2023 general elections, and that it is unfair for one region to occupy sensitive positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when other regions exist, adding that lack of cohesion and inclusivity is the major problem bedeviling in country.

The governor, who is also the PDP senatorial candidate for Abia South for this year’s election, said even if critical officers of the party had come from his region, he would still have opposed it.

“The greatest problem of Nigeria today is not security, nor is it the economy, it is lack of cohesion. It is disunity. It is because there is mutual suspicion, lack of mutual respect. We must come together – women, youth, people from the South and North. This country belongs to all of us,” he said.

The chairman of the occasion and Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, commended the governor and the co-author and expressed happiness in the quality of the book.