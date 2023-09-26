✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Furious Gasly publicly disagrees with Alpine

Pierre Gasly very publicly dissented from Alpine team management’s decision to instruct him to give up a place and a championship point at Suzuka. Earlier…

Pierre Gasly very publicly dissented from Alpine team management’s decision to instruct him to give up a place and a championship point at Suzuka.

Earlier at the Japanese GP, the team’s new-in-2023 recruit, fresh from escaping Red Bull’s driver program, insisted that despite a past spat with fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon, the pair are actually getting on well at Alpine.

“There have been no problems whatsoever since the start of the year,” Gasly, 27, told Agence France-Presse.

But that harmony was put to the test in the closing moments of Sunday’s Japanese GP when Gasly was instructed to pull over on the last corner of the last lap to let Ocon pass him for ninth place.

 

