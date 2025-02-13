FUOYE debunks VC’s involvement in lecturer’s brother travail

The management of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has dismissed reports alleging that the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, was involved in the arrest of Dr. Agbeleoba Samuel Opeyemi by operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

Dr. Agbeleoba, identified as the younger brother of Mrs. Folasade Adebayo, a FUOYE staff member, was reportedly arrested under unclear circumstances.

Prof. Fasina was said to have orchestrated the arrest to suppress alleged audio recordings that purportedly implicated him in a harassment case.

Reacting swiftly, the University’s Registrar, Mr. Mufutau Ibrahim, described the claims as false and misleading.

“Prof. Fasina has no involvement in the alleged arrest of Dr. Agbeleoba Samuel Opeyemi. The claims linking him to this matter are both shocking and baseless. This appears to be yet another attempt by individuals seeking to tarnish his reputation by leveraging the ongoing media campaign against him.”

“The assertion that the Vice-Chancellor ordered Agbeleoba’s arrest is pure falsehood—just as the allegations of sexual harassment are also unfounded. We urge the public to disregard these false reports,” Ibrahim said in a statement.

The university urged journalists and media outlets to verify facts before disseminating reports to avoid legal consequences.

“Spreading unverified information can lead to libel suits. Anyone genuinely interested in the facts regarding Agbeleoba’s arrest should direct their inquiries to the DSS,” the statement added.