Funke Akindele replies troll who advised her to remarry

The Nigerian actress and producer, Funke Akindele, has responded to a troll who advised her to remarry.

The actress, who recently launched her new film ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ has been constantly promoting the project on social media channels.

A troll came on Akindele’s X page and suggested she married because she is getting old.

“This year, try to remarry because you’re getting old,” the user said.

In response, the actress said, “OK, wedding planner.”

Akindele was once married to Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz.

The couple married in 2016 and welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from Akindele in June 2022.

He wrote, “Dear friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children.”

Akindele has established herself as one of the prominent names in Nollywood.

In 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ for ‘Jenifa’, the movie which brought her to fame.

Last year, Akindele won the ‘Best Actress in A Comedy’ category for ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.