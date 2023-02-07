Funke Akindele loses mother

Popular Nollywood actress and the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, Funke Akindele, is currently bereaved as she has lost her…

Popular Nollywood actress and the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, Funke Akindele, is currently bereaved as she has lost her mother.

While the details of the death of the iconic thespian’s mother is yet to be revealed, the news was announced by the actress’s older sister, Olubunmi Akindele, on Tuesday evening via her official Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of their mother, Olubunmi took to the caption section, saying, “It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.”

“May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace? Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course.”

So far, the actress has yet to comment on her loss.