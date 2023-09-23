Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, others star in SHE Must Be Obeyed mini series

Excitement is building as Amazon Prime Video is set to debut its latest enchanting mini series titled SHE Must Be Obeyed. A captivating five-part mini-series…

Excitement is building as Amazon Prime Video is set to debut its latest enchanting mini series titled SHE Must Be Obeyed.

A captivating five-part mini-series delves into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets.

The series which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video from Friday September 29, 2023 features a stellar cast led by Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Akah Anani, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, Rachael Okonkwo, among others.

This is in continuing with the tradition of Prime Video in providing riveting content with SHE Must Be Obeyed as its latest offering.

The series offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars, unveiling the cut-throat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the game.

Trust Funke Akindele as an embodiment of poignant role interpretation, she commands the spotlight as SHE – Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes.

Apart from movie stars mentioned above, Waje, who knows all about navigating the Nigerian music industry, is among the cast along with BBNaija star, Veeiye.

Thinking about high drama, unyielding ambition, and unbridled passion fueling the obsession with fame, SHE Must Be Obeyed is your front-row ticket. And this serving comes with a generous dose of comedy, moving dialogue and impressive cinematography.

Produced by SceneOne Entertainment, this exclusive series explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight.

