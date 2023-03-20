Funke Akindele deletes politics-related posts from Instagram

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded governorship election in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has deleted posts relating…

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded governorship election in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has deleted posts relating to politics and the PDP from her Instagram page.

On Monday morning, checks found that she had deleted posts, videos of her campaign and party activities, leaving only personal photos and those of her movie promotions.

Akindele who is the running mate of Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s election.

In December 2022, while the actress was promoting her film, Battle on Buka Street, she hinted that due to her political ambition, she would be bidding the Nigerian film industry farewell. In an interview she noted, “So, I have passed the baton of production to the young people because I have moved into politics now.

“So, ‘Battle on Buka Street’ is like a farewell because I am going to be the next deputy governor of Lagos State. So, I am passing the baton to the new ones because we need to give them an opportunity. Yes, I will be in the background to advise and supervise them, but let them be the face, let us celebrate them, are you not tired of seeing old faces?”