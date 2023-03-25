Funke Akindele deletes political post on Instagram

Nollywood star Funke Akindele has removed all political posts from her Instagram page. Following losing the recently held gubernatorial elections, the actress-turned-politician removed all social…

Nollywood star Funke Akindele has removed all political posts from her Instagram page.

Following losing the recently held gubernatorial elections, the actress-turned-politician removed all social media accounts related to her and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor, who stood for governor and deputy governor of Lagos state under the People’s Democratic Party.

Remember that Akindele lost her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State, to the current governor of the All Progressives Party, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC).

Results from the voting unit show that the PDP received 19 votes, the APC received 77 votes, and the Labour Party received 3 votes.