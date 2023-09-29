Funke Akindele: Artistes need to understand contracts signed with labels

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has urged up-and-coming artistes to study and understand the contracts they have with their labels. Akindele said this on the sidelines…

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has urged up-and-coming artistes to study and understand the contracts they have with their labels.

Akindele said this on the sidelines of the premiere of the Prime Video Five Part Mini Series tilted: ‘She must be Obeyed’, held at Filmhouse, IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mini series is about the lives of three successful music stars, their rivalries and the backstabbing activities they engage in to outshine one another.

The series which premieres on Sept. 29 on Prime Video, features an ensemble cast led by Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime and Akah Anani.

Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, Rachael Okonkwo, amongst others, are in the cast.

Akindele emphasised on the need for young artistes to be educated noting that they must be patient and careful in their proceedings.

“It is extremely important for young and up-and-coming artistes to ensure that they study their contracts to know the details and know what they are going through.”

“We put out a content that affects young artistes and that is why we came up with this series so that when they watch it, they would learn a lot of things and be very careful.

“Young artistes need to be educated and we need to organise a lot of seminars, workshops for them to know that they are important.

“The young talents are very hungry to be seen as they want to showcase their talent but unfortunately, they don’t study their contracts, they don’t get a lawyer or families that are experienced to educate them.

“The series will teach them a lot of things that will help them grow and learn the basic things in the industry,” she said.

She noted that the series centres on the competition in the entertainment industry.

“The main character, ’SHE’, is very condescending and a bully, just like in every sector, you have bullies everywhere as along as there is hierarchy.”

“You get to see competition, drama, fashion, music and we had to showcase what young talents go through.

“The series is an eye opener for everyone and most importantly, it is very educating as well as entertaining, so, I encourage everyone to watch it.” she said. (NAN)

