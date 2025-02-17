Fundraising: Enugu Security Trust Fund rakes in N3bn

Individuals and corporate bodies have donated over N3billion in donations to the Enugu State Security Trust Fund (ESSTF).

The donations were made both physically and online during the fundraising dinner organised by the Fund at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu.

In his opening remarks, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the Fund and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Ltd., Dr. Ike Chioke, commended the Peter Mbah-led administration for the impact and investments made in the area of security, including the constitution and inauguration of the BoT of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund a year ago.

He said the only way to achieve the $30 billion GDP mark set by the governor was by sustaining and consolidating the successes made in securing lives and property through contributions by citizens, corporate bodies and all levels of government.

Governor Mbah, on his path, recalled the grave security situation at the time his administration came on board, noting that there was no room for complacency despite the massive successes.

“Back then, criminals gleefully posted bodies of security personnel and the arms they had stolen through their brazenly regular attacks.

“But what difference 20 months make! Such wanton attacks have been pushed to the darkest recess of history. We have gained control of our streets. The outlaws who once held our people hostage have either been neutralized or fled,” the governor said.