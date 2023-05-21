FULL LIST: Who won what at AMVCA 2023

The 9th edition of African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday 20th May, 2023, in Lagos. The award ceremony showcased splendid performances from…

The 9th edition of African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday 20th May, 2023, in Lagos.

The award ceremony showcased splendid performances from top-notch music celebrities, including Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, and Spyro.

Hosted by Zozibini Tunzi and IK Osakioduwa, exceptional talents in the entertainment, television, and film industry were recognised.

‘Anikulapo’ wins Overall Best Movie at 2023 AMVCA

Find below the comprehensive list of winners at the AMVCA 2023:

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela

Mpali

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series

Ricordi

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa

Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series

Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary

Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo

Best Director

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film

Leaked

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Overall Movie, Africa

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Industry Merit Award

Patience Ozokwor

The Trailblazer Award

Angel Onigwe

Best Dressed Male

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Best Dressed Female

Beauty Tukura