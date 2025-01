FULL LIST: Tinubu appoints board chairs, CEOs for 42 organisations 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed board chairpersons for 42 federal organisations.

The President has also appointed the secretary to the board of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Immigration, and Prisons Services.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement disclosed that the President has also appointed a new managing director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Director General for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

Onanuga said President Tinubu has also directed the appointed board chairpersons not to interfere with the management of the organisations, emphasising that their positions are non-executive.

The presidential spokesman said all the appointments are with immediate effect. Below is the full list of the appointees and their portfolios.